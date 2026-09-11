“Personality Devpt helps community growth through service”

Mysuru:

Personality development can help young people find appropriate solutions to several challenges they face and contribute to the growth of the community, said Prof. K.M. Prasanna Kumar, Associate Professor, Government Women’s College, Mandya.

Speaking as a resource person at a personality development and skill-oriented programme organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) units of Maharani’s Women’s Arts College, Mysuru here on Friday, he said personality development not only contributes to the growth of the community but also enables comprehensive development of an individual through personal, intellectual, physical and behavioural growth. Personality development helps overcome shyness and enhances self-respect. It develops the ability to speak confidently, removes fear and strengthens self-confidence and inner potential.

Prof Kumar said the National Service Scheme was conceived in keeping with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision as he believed that the development of villages would lead to the development of the nation and therefore wanted young men and women to participate in nation-building and service activities. NSS is not confined merely to physical labour. Through NSS activities, students can create awareness about health and sanitation, environmental protection, skill development and government schemes, besides addressing social evils and promoting secularism and communal harmony. Students can also participate in social and economic surveys and various community-service activities.

By responding to the needs and concerns of society, upholding human values and finding solutions to various problems, young men and women can involve themselves in multiple dimensions of social service and contribute to building a stronger nation through NSS.

Dr. Bhaskar K.S., Director of Physical Education and NSS Programme Officer, delivered the introductory remarks and spoke about the origin and development of the NSS concept.

Dr. Ningaraj, Programme Officer, Maharaja’s Evening College, who was present as a special invitee, spoke about the facilities and employment opportunities available through NSS and various camps organised at the State and national levels.

Another guest, Mr. Aravind, Department Coordinator, Vivekananda Kendra, Mysuru, recalled the historic address delivered by Swami Vivekananda at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago on September 11, 1893.

Presiding over the programme, Dr. Anita M.S., Principal, urged the students to remain active and develop the courage and strength to face every challenge confidently.

Dr. Anand, IQAC Coordinator, Dr. Lingaraju and Dr. Vijayalakshmi G., faculty members and NSS Programme Officers, teaching staff and students were present.