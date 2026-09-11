Government urged to ban liquor at funerals

GADAG

Social worker Krishna H. Hadapad has urged the Karnataka government to immediately ban the practice of forcing poor families to serve liquor during funeral-related gatherings and introduce strict legal provisions to prevent the practice across the state.

In a statement, Hadapad said some backward and economically weaker communities continue to follow the practice under the claim that it is an old tradition. He said families mourning the death of a loved one are sometimes pressured to provide liquor to people attending gatherings held to purchase funeral materials and complete related customs.

Hadapad said such families often have little money even for funeral expenses but are forced to spend additional amounts on liquor. In some cases, they reportedly borrow money at high interest or take loans to meet these demands. While families are already struggling with grief, the additional financial burden can push them into long-term debt and worsen their economic condition, he said.

He also sought immediate action against those distributing liquor at public funeral gatherings and demanded strict penalties for violations.

Hadapad further called for government directions to community organisations to discourage the practice and demanded social action against those who continue to enforce it. He suggested that fines collected from violators should be used to provide financial assistance to poor families who have lost their relatives. “Funeral gatherings should reflect humanity and compassion, not alcohol consumption and exploitation,” he said, urging the government to protect poor families through effective rules and strict enforcement.