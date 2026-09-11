ED raids on Satish Jarkiholi politically motivated, says Patil

CH NEWS, YADGIR

Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the residence of Minister Satish Jarkiholi were politically motivated and part of a broader strategy to target Opposition leaders.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Patil alleged that the Union government was using central investigative agencies to intimidate Opposition leaders and destabilise elected governments. There have been no such attacks on leaders of the BJP and its alliance partners. This clearly indicates that the action is politically motivated, he said. He questioned how democracy could function if investigative agencies were allegedly used to threaten political opponents. Once leaders join their party, everything becomes fine. How can democracy be run like this, he asked. The Minister launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Union government, alleging that several major scams had taken place during the Modi government’s tenure. Patil referred to the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the electoral bonds scheme and questioned the BJP’s handling of political funding.

The Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bonds scheme. The Union government should be ashamed. The scheme was brought before Parliament. Those responsible should have resigned, he said. Patil questioned the source of funds received through electoral bonds and alleged that companies facing Income Tax and ED action had made electoral bond donations. He further alleged that the Modi government had looted everything in the country and said the Congress did not need to take moral lessons on corruption from BJP leaders.

Reacting to criticism from BJP leaders Ashok and BY Vijayendra, Patil questioned their record in governance. “Do Ashok and Vijayendra have the moral right to speak about corruption. Have you seen their administration, he asked.

Referring to the BJP governments led by BS Yediyurappa, Patil questioned their record during the periods from 2008 to 2013 and 2019 to 2023.He also alleged that some BJP leaders had benefited financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.