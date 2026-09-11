Davangere bans DJs, proposes externment of 17 people

Davangere

The district administration and police have introduced strict preventive measures to ensure peace and communal harmony during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The administration has completely banned the use of DJ systems during Ganesh immersion processions. A proposal has also been submitted to extern 17 people considered capable of disturbing law and order.

DC G.M. Gangadharaswamy announced the DJ ban at a peace and harmony meeting held at the Tungabhadra Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He said complaints had been received about loud DJ music disturbing children and elderly people. DJ systems brought from outside the district will not be allowed. The police and district administration will soon decide the number of locally permitted sound systems and speakers.

Superintendent of Police Dr H.T. Shekhar warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to create trouble in the name of the festival. Of the 17 people proposed for externment, nine have already been externed, while proposals concerning the remaining people are under consideration.

Davangere district has 471 rowdy-sheeters, including 105 with backgrounds considered capable of affecting communal harmony. Police are maintaining continuous surveillance on them across their station limits. Social media monitoring units have also been established at every police station. Authorities warned that objectionable posts or messages that could threaten public order on platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp would invite strict action.

For procession security, four high-tech drones capable of clearly recording activity within a 1.5-km radius will be deployed. The SP said the police would extend cooperation to Ganesh festival committees and the public for peaceful celebrations, but would take firm action against anyone violating the law. The administration has urged organisers to cooperate with officials, follow safety instructions and ensure peaceful celebrations without inconvenience to residents or disturbance to communal harmony.