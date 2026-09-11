Celebrate Ganesh festival peacefully and harmoniously: DC

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

DC Dr K Anand has appealed to the public and Ganesha festival committees to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi peacefully and harmoniously by following all guidelines issued by the district administration.

Addressing a peace committee meeting, the DC urged festival organisers to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the celebrations. Dr Anand appreciated the Ganesha committees in the city for increasingly opting for eco-friendly idols instead of those made of plaster of Paris. He appealed to all committees to promote environmentally friendly celebrations.

He said an artificial immersion pond had been created on four acres of land near the Dargah Jail premises for the immersion of Ganesha idols. Two idols can be immersed simultaneously at the facility, he added. The DC also said the district administration would extend full cooperation for the smooth conduct of religious and cultural programmes. Ganesha committees were urged to cooperate with the administration and ensure disciplined processions.

Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said, arrangements had been made to ensure that the festival does not cause inconvenience to the public. He urged Ganesha committees to pay attention to the height of idols and ensure that immersion is carried out under the supervision of trained teams.He said loudspeakers should not be used after 10 p.m. and committees must ensure that celebrations do not inconvenience senior citizens, schoolchildren and patients in hospitals. Committees were also advised to use decent songs and avoid provocative music.

Nimbargi urged organisers to deploy volunteers to maintain discipline during processions and ensure that flex boards and banners do not cause inconvenience to the public. He also appealed to people to verify messages circulating on social media and report suspicious or provocative content to the police.

HESCOM Superintending Engineer Siddappa Binjageri advised Ganesha committees to take adequate electrical safety precautions to prevent short circuits and accidents. He stressed the need to install Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) devices at every Ganesha pandal to prevent major electrical mishaps. He advised organisers to get temporary electrical wiring done only through qualified electricians, avoid exposed or damaged wires, and keep electrical equipment away from areas where water may come into contact with them.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Mekkalaki, Sub-Divisional Officer Jufishan Haq, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Prakash Vaddar, and office-bearers of various Ganesha committees and leaders of different organisations attended the meeting.

“Development work by Hyderabad-based TCS was under way at the site. Following an inspection with representatives of Ganesha committees, the administration has permitted immersion of idols up to two feet in height at Tajbavadi. For taller idols, arrangements have been made at the artificial immersion pond near Dargah Jail by the Municipal Corporation.” Dr Anand, DC