Bhadra upper bank work, road worth Rs 1.5 crore damaged in 3 months 

CH NEWS, CHIKKMAGALUR

The Muttinakoppa villagers have expressed their anger over the poor workmanship of the tar road constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore on the 1.50 km long road connecting Bhadra Colony-Tavare Ghat by the Bhadra Upper River Project, which has resulted in the appearance of small, small gravel on the road surface within 3 months.

Rs 2 crore was allocated for the development of Bhadra Colony-Tavare Ghatta road, Rs 1.50 crore for tarring and the remaining Rs 50 lakh for the canal. In the first phase, this road was tarred at the end of May at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. Only one layer of tar was laid in a single day. Within 3 days of tarring, the tar was ripped off in places. After the movement of vehicles started, small gravel on the road surface has been ripped off. In 3 months, the road has been completely damaged. There are even potholes in some parts.

An incident has occurred where a bike or scooter got caught in gravel on the road and overturned. According to villagers, a biker was admitted to the hospital due to the accident and received 16 stitches. Panicked by this, people are removing small pieces of gravel from the road with brooms and brooms, moving them to the side and driving their vehicles.

It is said that the contractors from Mysore had held a tender to lay tar on this road and assigned it to subcontractors from Tarikere. Locals have alleged that the contractors laid a single layer of tar of poor quality in a single day at the end of May due to the hustle and bustle of the approaching monsoon season, which is why the road deteriorated within 3 months.

Due to excessive rainfall in the Malnad region, even good quality roads are getting damaged. The roads are also getting potholes due to the continuous rains falling from the trees on both sides of the road. The fact that a road costing Rs 1.50 crore has been damaged in just 3 months has led to public outrage. A 1.50 km road should have been built in good quality at Rs 1.50 crore. They have demanded that action be taken against those who did shoddy work.

“Workers came and laid only one layer of tar on the Bhadra Colony-Tavare Ghatta road in a single day. It was torn off in 3 days. Even though the monsoon season has reduced this year, the road has been torn off. The villagers have already submitted a request to the Muttinakoppa Irrigation Department Engineer and the BRP Engineer to re-tar the road. Prakash, resident of Tavare Ghat, Muttinakoppa village.”