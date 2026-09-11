Ayurveda’s ancient wisdom must guide modern healthcare: Experts

Mysuru

The ancient wisdom preserved in Ayurveda’s classical texts must be understood, preserved and applied to strengthen contemporary healthcare, experts said at ‘Samhita Avabodhini–2026’, a national conference on Samhita and Siddhanta organised by the Department of Samhita & Siddhanta, JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Mysuru, on Friday.

The conference was held to mark the 111th Jayanthi of His Holiness Rajaguruthilaka Jagadguru Dr Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji.

In his address, Dr Sharath Chandra Swamiji of Kundur Mutt, Mysuru, said India was the cradle of great civilisations and had made significant contributions to the world through Ayurveda, Yoga, Indian alchemy and the concept of universities. He stressed the importance of Sanskrit in studying the original Ayurvedic Samhitas and preserving their foundational knowledge.

Recalling the contribution of Dr Rajendra Mahaswamiji to social causes, he said the seer’s mission had helped more than one lakh children receive education.

Dr N. Anjaneya Murthy, retired Joint Director, Department of AYUSH, Government of Karnataka, highlighted the depth and scientific relevance of classical Ayurvedic literature and its continued importance in modern practice.

Delivering the presidential address, R. Mahesh, Director, Medical Education, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, said Samhita and Siddhanta should be treated as a “living clinical laboratory” rather than merely historical texts.

Dr J.R. Joshi, Professor and HOD, Ayurveda Samhita & Siddhanta, AMV, Hubballi, said Samhita formed the foundation of all branches of Ayurveda and stressed integrating its principles with evidence-based approaches.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Sarbeswar Kar, Principal and Medical Superintendent, highlighted the three guiding mantras of Suttur Shrikshetra and Suttur Swamiji — Anna Dasoha, Arogya Dasoha and Akshara Dasoha — and their significance in serving society through food, healthcare and education.

He also emphasised the need to preserve, understand and apply the principles of Samhita and Siddhanta in contemporary Ayurvedic practice.

Dr. Santoshkumar B. Utlaskar, Organising Secretary, gave an overview of the conference and briefed the gathering on the objectives, significance and key highlights of the programme.