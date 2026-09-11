Mexico, US Race for Trade Deal

Blurb: Mexico and the United States are accelerating trade talks, seeking an interim deal before U.S. midterms, as tariff tensions with Canada add urgency to negotiations and reshape Washington’s trade strategy.

Mexico City

Mexico and the United States are racing to reach an interim bilateral trade agreement before the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, according to six sources familiar with the negotiations, as the collapse of U.S.-Canada talks adds urgency.

The proposed arrangement could give Mexico relief from some U.S. tariffs while addressing Washington’s demands on automotive content and Chinese investment. Although neither government has set a formal deadline, officials in both countries see political advantages in securing an agreement before Republicans risk losing control of Congress.

A Mexico-based source said both sides want a deal before the elections. Mexico’s government considers an agreement increasingly important as it confronts economic weakness and concerns over its debt ratings.

The administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum presented its 2027 budget this week and views progress with Washington as important for reassuring markets and investors. Mexico’s economy ministry, however, said there were no specific deadlines and stressed its continued commitment to dialogue.

The push has gained momentum since U.S.-Canada trade negotiations collapsed last month, triggering a tariff dispute between the longtime allies. Washington this week banned imports of a broad range of Canadian alcohol, motorcycles and dairy products, while Ottawa threatened to respond with matching tariffs.

Mexico has instead pursued a conciliatory strategy, seeking tariff relief through cooperation rather than confrontation. The approach is especially important because more than 80% of Mexico’s exports go to the United States.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick held a virtual meeting with Sheinbaum, underscoring the intensified pace of negotiations.

Mexico Seeks U.S. Tariff Relief Deal: