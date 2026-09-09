Vini gave everything, insists Jose Mourinho

MADRID

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has strongly defended forward Vinicius Junior, urging supporters to keep faith in the Brazilian star after he faced boos from sections of the home crowd during a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in their Champions League opener at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The controversy arose in the 87th minute when Vinicius was substituted off the pitch. Frustrated by a quiet evening where the winger struggled to break down Inter’s compact, highly organized defensive block, some fans voiced their discontent. Rather than joining the criticism, Mourinho stepped forward in his post-match press conference to shield his player, emphasizing that commitment and hard work must always take precedence over temporary dips in offensive flair.

Mourinho openly acknowledged that the talented forward is currently navigating a challenging spell. He stated that the player is well aware he is not operating at his absolute peak, but stressed that his work ethic behind the scenes has never been stronger. According to the veteran manager, Vinicius is putting in more effort than ever before to rediscover the lethal form that typically turns matches around for Los Blancos.

The Portuguese tactician further explained that physical exhaustion played a major role in the winger’s limited output late in the fixture. When Vinicius failed to track back to support his full-back, Mourinho attributed it strictly to fatigue accumulated over a grueling contest against a well-drilled Italian outfit utilizing an aggressive three-man central defense and active wing-backs. Mourinho made it clear that he deeply respects this version of the player—one who fights tirelessly for the collective cause even when individual magic is missing.

Despite the whistles from the stands, Mourinho pledged his unwavering backing as long as the forward maintains his tireless attitude. He noted that had Vinicius been sharp enough to win his individual duels down the left flank, the narrative of the match would have looked entirely different.

Real Madrid ultimately claimed all three crucial points in their European campaign opener thanks to clinical goals from Kylian Mbappe and Federico Valverde. While Inter applied severe pressure throughout the ninety minutes, Mourinho remains confident that the breakthrough for Vinicius is just around the corner.