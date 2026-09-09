No woman’s dream will remain unfulfilled due to lack of capital : Yogi

Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated working women, including Anganwadi workers, cooks, sanitation workers and ASHA workers, at a Working Women’s Honour Ceremony in Babatpur-Pindra. Addressing the gathering, he stressed the importance of respecting women and recognising their contributions to society.

Yogi said women’s safety remained a top priority for the state government and highlighted Mission Shakti as a strong foundation for their security. He said 20 per cent reservation had been ensured for women in the Uttar Pradesh Police. The number of women personnel in the state police has risen from around 10,000 before 2017 to around 45,000 today. He also said women PAC battalions had been formed and named after Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Veerangna Uda Devi and Veerangna Jhalkari Bai. “For those who breach the safety of daughters, there will be no other option except going to jail or hell,” Yogi said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted government welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of women and girls, including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Mass Marriage Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. He said half the seats in Atal Residential Schools were reserved for girls and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Residential Schools were supporting girls’ education. He also referred to the Rani Lakshmibai Scooty Scheme for meritorious girl students.

On economic empowerment, Yogi said around 28 lakh women were engaged in economic activities through self-help groups. He highlighted initiatives such as BC Sakhi and Drone Didi, which are providing women with employment opportunities and new responsibilities. “Today, women are not lagging behind in any field, including space technology, sports and the military,” he said, adding that no woman’s dream would remain unfulfilled due to a lack of capital.

He also highlighted the One District One Product scheme for promoting traditional arts, local products and employment. Yogi said improved roads, bridges, flyovers, highways, airports and expressways were strengthening connectivity and boosting economic activity. He assured that the government would provide all possible support to make women self-reliant. Earlier, he visited the Kaal Bhairav and Kashi Vishwanath temples and offered prayers.