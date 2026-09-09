Maharashtra Govt suspends 5 officials over newborn deaths

Mumbai

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday ordered the suspension of five health department personnel over the deaths of three infants in a fire at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Amravati District Women’s Hospital on August 24. The action followed an inquiry by a high-level committee, which found the official’s prima facie responsible for supervisory lapses. The suspended personnel include the Deputy Director of Health Services, Akola Circle, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent, Additional District Civil Surgeon, Administrative Officer and an electrician.

The inquiry report highlighted serious lapses in technical inspections and equipment maintenance. It found that ventilators were not serviced on time, while fire alarms and sprinkler systems were non-functional. The report also noted that the fire pump house was locked. The government directed disciplinary action against the concerned officers and staff under Rule 8 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979, citing negligence, supervisory failures and carelessness.

During the incident, 36 infants were rescued and safely shifted to other hospitals. The government has also ordered action against contractual employees and directed that responsible officials from the Public Works Department be penalised. M/s AOV International LLP was held responsible by the inquiry and steps have been ordered to blacklist the company. Proceedings to blacklist Shilar Company will also be initiated after its forensic report is expedited.

The state has announced stronger safety measures across government hospitals following the incident. CCTV systems will be installed in all SNCUs and Neonatal Intensive Care Units, while fire safety mock drills will be made mandatory. Hospitals have also been directed to strictly implement standard operating procedures covering fire safety, electrical safety and medical equipment maintenance.

Health Services Commissioner Sanjay Katkar has been asked to regularly coordinate with PWD, electrical, fire, biomedical and maintenance departments to review safety measures. District Collectors, Zilla Parishad chief executive officers and Municipal Commissioners must complete electrical and fire safety audits of hospitals within three months. The Health Commissioner will also oversee fire safety audits, monitoring and compliance reporting in public and private hospitals. The government further directed that officers and staff who risked their lives to rescue the infants be recognised for their efforts.