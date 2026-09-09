Japan pitches could aid spin, predicts Chakaravarthy

TOKYO

Indian wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy believes that potentially underprepared pitches in Japan could heavily favor slow bowling during the upcoming Asian Games. Speaking ahead of the continental multi-sport event, Chakaravarthy highlighted that adaptability will be the ultimate key for the national bowling attack, though he acknowledged that unpredictable local weather patterns could significantly alter how the surfaces behave over the course of the tournament.

The defending champions enter the men’s T20 competition directly at the quarter-final stage in Aichi-Nagoya. Assessing the conditions at the Korogi Sports Park, the mystery spinner emphasized that meticulous planning remains essential regardless of scheduling constraints. Having fully recovered from a Grade 2 left hamstring injury picked up during the preceding T20I series against England, Chakaravarthy spent crucial rehabilitation weeks at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, focusing heavily on intense strength training and running drills to rebuild his physical resilience.

Reflecting on an eventful season, the Chennai-born cricketer described his journey as a thrilling rollercoaster. He finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker with 14 scalps during India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign on home soil, balancing that high with overcoming minor injury hurdles, including hairline fractures in his left hand and toe during the IPL. Starting his competitive cricket journey relatively late at age 26 before making his international debut at 28 and a half, Chakaravarthy views himself as a late bloomer who is still navigating the early phases of a uniquely unconventional career path.

When discussing the evolution of his bowling arsenal, the spinner noted that while he constantly experiments with new variations behind the scenes, mastering his established core skills remains his foremost priority. Addressing the modern challenge of high-tech video analytics and advanced scouting, he asserted that technology and artificial intelligence can only reveal so much. Ultimately, the crucial human element—the split-second decision made by the bowler at the top of the mark—remains completely unpredictable to any analytical software.

Looking forward, Chakaravarthy prefers maintaining a pragmatic approach by establishing short-term targets rather than mapping out distant milestones in a volatile sport. With packed international assignments ahead, including T20Is against Afghanistan and a historic one-off clash against Japan, the spinner remains focused purely on immediate execution.