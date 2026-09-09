Free ration benefits diminished by transport expenses

Malingaraya pujar

CH NEWS

Getting basic food supplies has become a daily struggle for residents of Wards 16, 17, 18 and 19 in Lakshmeshwar town.

People, including elderly residents, women and children, are forced to travel nearly three kilometres to collect rice provided under the government’s Annabhagya scheme. For poor families who depend on daily wages, the long journey means losing valuable working hours.

Earlier, residents in the Pethban area had a fair price shop that served them conveniently. However, the shop was closed several years ago. Beneficiaries were then shifted to the Vinayak Fair Price Shop and Someshwar Fair Price Shop. Residents say this decision has created serious difficulties because the shops are far from their homes and difficult to reach, especially for elderly people and families with young children.

People from the four wards now have to travel to the Vinayak Fair Price Shop near Kalikadevi Temple in Ward 1. The distance is around three kilometres. Many residents walk in the heat and rain while carrying heavy ration bags. Those who cannot walk are forced to hire an auto or another vehicle. Residents say transport costs can take away much of the benefit of receiving free rice.

Residents claim they have repeatedly approached food department officials and elected representatives, requesting a fair price shop within their wards or somewhere nearby. However, they say their requests have not received proper attention. The growing frustration has led to anger among the affected families, who want the administration to act without further delay.

Lakshmeshwar taluk has 33 fair price shops, but only nine are located within the town limits. Residents believe this number is inadequate for the town’s population of more than 40,000 and its growing number of ration card holders. Bharamappa Sherasuri, president of the Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna Fan Club, said people often lose an entire day collecting ration. He urged authorities to understand that providing free rice is not enough; it must also be made easily accessible. Residents are now hoping the government will open a shop in Pethban or arrange ration distribution closer to their homes.