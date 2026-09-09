‘Civilisational twins’: India-SL reaffirm regional security co-op

Rajnath Singh and Lankan Prez Dissanayake explore avenues to enhance bilateral ties and foster mutual development and prosperity.

Colombo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Wednesday and reaffirmed India and Sri Lanka’s commitment to strengthening cooperation for regional security, peace and prosperity.

Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warm greetings to Dissanayake and congratulated him on completing 2 years in office.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation and promote the welfare and development of both countries. Singh said India and Sri Lanka, as close neighbours, civilisational partners and maritime nations, would continue working together to ensure safety, security and stability in the region. Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha and other officials were also present.

Singh arrived in Colombo for a three-day official visit focused on strengthening defence and maritime cooperation. Before his departure for Sri Lanka, he had said he looked forward to productive discussions with the country’s leadership. Sri Lankan Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd.) and High Commissioner Jha received him at Bandaranaike International Airport.

The Defence Ministry said Singh’s visit would further strengthen traditionally friendly bilateral ties across several areas, particularly defence and maritime security. It highlighted the deep civilisational links between the two countries and their cooperation in regional security, defence, trade, economic matters and people-to-people relations.

The minister also interacted with the Indian community in Colombo on Tuesday and praised its contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries. He described the diaspora as a bridge between India and Sri Lanka and assured that India would continue to support Sri Lanka during times of crisis.

The Defence Ministry said India’s assistance to Sri Lanka during its economic crisis and its early response following Cyclone Ditwah in 2025 reflected the country’s commitment to its neighbour. Singh’s visit also underlined India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and Prime Minister Modi’s MAHASAGAR vision for security and growth across the region.