Un-aided Kannada-medium schools to stage indefinite protest from September 9

CH NEWS, BIDAR

The Kalyana Karnataka Private Educational Institutions Federation has decided to launch an indefinite symbolic protest in front of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) office from September 9, demanding financial assistance for un-aided Kannada-medium private schools and immediate resolution of their problems.

Speaking at a press conference at the District Press Bhavan, federation divisional President Sunil Hudagi said representatives of private educational institutions from all seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka would take part in the protest. He said the agitation would be conducted in a unique manner, without slogans or noise, with participants singing vachanas and philosophical songs.

Hudagi demanded that the share allocated to the education sector from the Rs 5,000-crore KKRDB grant be increased from the existing 15 percent to 30 percent. He sought that at least 5 percent of the education allocation be earmarked specifically for un-aided Kannada-medium private schools.

He said these schools were facing several financial and infrastructural difficulties despite contributing to education in the region. He urged the government to extend necessary support to such institutions and ensure that Kannada-medium schools were not disadvantaged.

Hudagi also urged the government to provide infrastructure facilities, including additional classrooms, toilets, compound walls, science and computer laboratories and smart boards, to private schools of other mediums instead of extending direct financial assistance to them.

Meanwhile, Hudagi announced that the federation would hold another protest in Bidar on September 21, demanding measures to curb the proliferation of coaching centres. He said the unchecked growth of coaching centres was affecting the functioning and interests of educational institutions.

Federation divisional Vice-President Omkareshwar Vishwanathappa, Treasurer Manzur Irfan, Divisional Secretary Arun Kumar Pochal, District General Secretary Gurunath Reddy, District Vice-President Mukram Patel, District Treasurer Ganapati Solapure, Basavakalyan taluk President Dhanraj Dodamani, Bidar South constituency President Syed Ahmed Mudde, senior leader Gundayya Teertha, Aurad taluk President Gurunath Deshmukh, Kamalnagar taluk President Rajkumar Hamilpure and Bhalki taluk President Subhash Hulsure were present.