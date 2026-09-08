Rs 3 lakh CC road ends in nowhere, fails to connect main road or Sevalal Temple

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI

A Rs 3 lakh Cement Concrete (CC) road taken up under Taluk Untied Grants at Hydra Tanda, under Mashal Gram Panchayat limits on the Karnataka–Maharashtra border, has come under criticism after the newly laid stretch reportedly fails to connect either the main road or the Sevalal Temple.

The road was sanctioned with the stated objective of providing an all-weather approach between the tanda’s main thoroughfare and the Sevalal Temple. However, the completed stretch reportedly stops several metres short of the main road, leaving a muddy and uneven gap between the two. At the other end, the concrete stretch also terminates before reaching the temple premises.

With the onset of the monsoon, the unconnected portions have reportedly turned into muddy stretches, making access difficult for residents and visitors. The situation has raised questions over the utility of spending public money on a road that does not appear to serve its intended purpose.

The condition of the newly laid concrete stretch has further triggered concerns over the quality of execution. Portions of the surface are reportedly peeling and chipping, exposing aggregate underneath. Residents have alleged that proper curing and prescribed construction standards may not have been followed.

However, the allegations regarding construction quality and possible irregularities have not been independently established and require verification through a technical inspection by the competent authorities.

Residents have also alleged that small stretches of roads are being sanctioned and executed as isolated works without completing essential connections. They suspect that larger infrastructure requirements could be divided into smaller projects costing around Rs 2–3 lakh, potentially allowing quicker bill clearances and limiting scrutiny. These allegations too require an independent inquiry and examination of official records.

Residents have urged the Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer and senior district officials to conduct an on-site inspection and verify the road’s measurements, quality and execution against the sanctioned plan. They have also sought scrutiny of the work order, estimate, measurement book, quality-control records and payment details.

They said corrective work should be taken up immediately if the road is found to have been executed contrary to the sanctioned design or specifications. Residents also sought accountability from officials and contractors if technical or financial irregularities are established.