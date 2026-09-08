Rayareddy says lake works will begin shortly

KOPPAL

Work to fill 34 lakes in Yelaburga and Kukunoor taluks will begin within the next 15 to 20 days, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy said on Tuesday.

He made the announcement during public consultation programmes held in Gunnal, Talakeri, Hirevankalkunta and Balootagi villages. The Rs. 970-crore lake-filling project has completed its tender process, and work orders will soon be issued to contractors. The minister said the Chief Minister and other leaders would be invited for the inauguration.

Rayareddy said Yelaburga taluk was likely to be declared fully drought-affected in the third list, following the first two lists. He assured farmers that the government would take steps to provide relief during the difficult period. He also asked officials to resolve public complaints quickly and said addressing the problems of ordinary people was an important responsibility of the administration.

Several education and infrastructure projects were also inaugurated or launched during the programmes. The newly built Gunnal Government Pre-University College building and furniture, costing Rs. 2.5 crore, were dedicated to the public. A 100-seat girls’ hostel will be sanctioned for students. Gunnal Polytechnic College will receive Rs. 10 crore under Asian Development Bank and World Bank projects, while five acres of land will be acquired. A welfare hall costing Rs. 5 crore and Valmiki Bhavan costing Rs. 1 crore are also planned. About Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 25 crore is being spent on the Skill Development Centre at Talakal Engineering College.

Other works included two classrooms at Bukanatti Government Lower Primary School, costing Rs. 30 lakh, and four classrooms at Hirevankalkunta Government High School, costing Rs. 60 lakh. Foundation stones were laid for a Rs. 3.5-crore bridge over the Kallabhavi stream and a Rs. 1-crore CC road and drainage project in Hosalli. Four classrooms costing Rs. 60 lakh were inaugurated at Balootagi Government High School, along with a Rs. 1.8-crore bridge-cum-barrage near the village.

Officials said Gunnal PU College has enrolled 77 first-year students this academic year and offers Arts, Commerce and Science courses. The college has a playground, laboratories and sanctioned teaching posts. Villagers, farmers and local leaders attended the meetings and submitted their concerns. With drought affecting the region, residents hope the lake project and other works will bring lasting relief and development.