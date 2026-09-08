Pollution, sewage inflow and high maintenance cost

Mysuru Zoo wants return of Lalithadripura Lake to dist administration

MYSURU

The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens has written to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to take back the responsibility of maintaining Lalithadripura Lake, citing mounting pollution, sewage inflow, public pressure and the increasing financial burden involved in protecting the waterbody.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, the Executive Director of the Mysuru Zoo said that the lake and surrounding park area at Lalithadripura had been handed over to the Zoo for maintenance subject to certain conditions. According to the letter, 9.01 acres of park area around the Government Lake in Survey No. 30 and 6.17 acres in Survey No. 31 had been retained as government property. The lake and surrounding area were subsequently handed over to the Zoo for maintenance and development.

The Zoo has undertaken several works to maintain and develop Lalithadripura Lake, spending Rs. 50.59 lakh between 2018-19 and 2023-24.

Sewage turns lake into a headache

The major challenge, however, is the continuous inflow of polluted water from several residential settlements located around the lake. The untreated wastewater is reportedly entering the lake directly, threatening its ecological health. The Zoo authorities have also pointed out that completely stopping the inflow of polluted water without providing an alternative drainage arrangement could create problems for residents in the surrounding areas. The deteriorating condition of the lake has also affected morning walkers who visit the area. The Deputy Director of the Zoo and the Zonal Forest Officer inspected the site and submitted a report on January 23, 2024, highlighting the problems.

Citizens and members of the Samana Manaskara Vedike of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar, Mysuru, have also repeatedly sought action to save the lake. They complained that the waterbody has become almost completely covered with weeds because of the polluted water entering it and demanded immediate cleaning and restoration.

The issue has also reached the courts, with citizens filing a public interest litigation seeking a solution to the serious sewage problem affecting the lake. Amid mounting pressure from citizens and various authorities to protect and develop the waterbody, it has been maintaining the lake largely from the internal revenue generated through visitors.

With pollution control requiring coordinated action by several government agencies and the cost of maintenance continuing to rise, the Zoo has now expressed its inability to manage the lake on its own. Seeking relief from the growing burden, the Executive Director has requested the Deputy Commissioner to take back Lalithadripura Lake and entrust its maintenance to the district administration.