New Deputy Commissioner Promises Districtwide Development Push

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA

New Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya has said the district administration will focus on the overall development of Chitradurga and respond quickly to public concerns highlighted by newspapers and the media. Speaking at an introductory meeting with journalists at her office on Tuesday, she said media reports would receive the administration’s attention and help identify problems requiring immediate action.

Ramya said drought had been declared in three taluks according to central government standards. A report on rainfall shortage and weather conditions would be submitted for the remaining taluks. She also said action would be taken on Bagar Hukum applications to protect poor and deserving farmers who have depended on land for their livelihood for decades. Pending Form 57 applications would be examined, while earlier Forms 50 and 53 applications would be settled according to rules.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed concern over malnutrition among pregnant women and children and the rising number of girls missing education. She identified Molakalmuru as the district’s most economically and socially backward taluk, where many girls reportedly do not attend school and malnutrition remains serious. Ramya said traditional knowledge about nutritious food, including greens, vegetables, jowar and ragi, was declining among younger generations. She stressed the need for education and awareness among girls in schools and colleges to improve family health and living standards.

On drinking water, Ramya said illegal tapping from main pipelines supplying urban areas would be controlled through water meters. She also promised action against lake pollution. Sewage entering lakes through underground drainage systems would be examined, and technical measures would be introduced to prevent wastewater from reaching water bodies. She assured residents that the health concerns of children at a government school near Mallapur Lake would be addressed after inspecting the site.

Ramya also noted that some newly built roads lacked shoulder drains, causing problems for rainwater flow. She said proper drainage should ensure that rainwater reaches major drains and lakes safely. The Deputy Commissioner said regular attention to education, health, water management, agriculture and infrastructure would help improve living conditions across the district. Journalists and Information and Public Relations Department officials attended the meeting.