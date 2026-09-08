Minister Yatindra reviews Mysuru’s Film City project

Mysuru

Urban Development and Mysuru District-In-Charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with senior officials at Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru to assess the progress of the proposed international-standard Film City project to be developed in Mysuru under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Mysuru, a major centre of art, culture, heritage and tourism, is expected to receive a major boost to its cultural and economic development through the ambitious Film City project.

The meeting discussed developing the proposed Film City as more than just a location for film shooting. It is envisaged as a comprehensive facility equipped with state-of-the-art studios, advanced technical infrastructure, post-production facilities and all other essential infrastructure required by the film industry, making it one of the best facilities of its kind in the country.

Key points discussed in the meeting

Time-bound implementation

Officials were instructed to ensure that there are no delays in implementing the project and to regularly provide updates on the action plan, progress at every stage and challenges that may arise.

Focus on quality

The Minister directed the officials to ensure that the project is implemented efficiently and to high standards, keeping public interest and Mysuru’s tourism potential in mind.

Comprehensive facilities

The project aims to provide international-standard technology and post-production capabilities in Mysuru itself, thereby creating a comprehensive ecosystem for the film industry.

The meeting was attended by J. Manjunath, Secretary, Department of Information and Public Relations; Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy, who participated online; Government Under Secretary M. Jayachinta; Joint Director Manjunath Dollin; and several senior officials of the department.