Mandya health officials told to use funds properly

CH NEWS, MANDYA

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Nandini K.R. directed District Health Department officials to use government funds properly and follow prescribed rules while implementing various health programmes. She was speaking at a review meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat mini hall.

Nandini said funds released for maternal and child health, vaccination, nutrition and family welfare must be spent only for their intended purposes. Programme officers and Taluk Health Officers should regularly review spending, work plans and progress. Grants provided to primary and community health centres must reach beneficiaries effectively.

She stressed that no eligible person should be denied health services because of a shortage of funds. If additional money is needed because of increased demand, officials should submit written proposals with supporting documents. Health centres must maintain adequate medicines, laboratory tests and other essential supplies. Where tests cannot be conducted locally, arrangements should be made to collect samples and complete testing without delay.

The CEO also instructed officials to maintain transparency in tender procedures, from inviting bids to evaluation. Any delay or need for special approval must be properly recorded in writing. She said staff transfers and assignments should follow government rules, while officials should resolve matters at their own level whenever possible.

Nandini further asked officers to review the need, usage, traffic and maintenance costs of vehicles used for health programmes. She said administrative procedures should never disrupt public healthcare, particularly services for pregnant women, mothers and children. District Health and Family Welfare Department officials, Taluk Health Officers and other staff attended the meeting, where programme progress, grants, staffing, tenders and service delivery were reviewed. She urged all officials to work together so government health facilities reach people promptly and effectively.