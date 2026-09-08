Barcelona, Atletico Begin Champions League Campaigns

Blurb: Barcelona enter Europe unbeaten domestically, while Atletico return to Anfield seeking redemption after last season’s dramatic defeat against Liverpool.

Madrid

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid begin their UEFA Champions League campaigns on Wednesday, with contrasting challenges awaiting the two Spanish clubs. Barcelona host Feyenoord, while Atletico Madrid travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a repeat of last season’s dramatic meeting.

Barcelona enter Europe in impressive form after winning all four of their La Liga matches. Hansi Flick’s side have scored 17 goals and conceded only two, with their momentum further boosted by Sunday’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Valencia.

However, Flick is expected to rotate his lineup against Feyenoord as Barcelona face a demanding schedule, with three more league matches to play over the next 12 days. New signing Gabriel Jesus could feature, while young Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu is also in contention to make his debut from the bench. Flick may also manage Lamine Yamal’s minutes during the busy period.

Atletico, meanwhile, return to Anfield a year after suffering a 3-2 defeat at the same stage, when Virgil van Dijk scored Liverpool’s late winner. Liverpool have endured an inconsistent start under new coach Andoni Iraola, giving Atletico hope of exploiting spaces with their counter-attacking game.

Diego Simeone must decide whether to increase Julian Alvarez’s role after his promising second-half appearance against Athletic Bilbao or hand new signing Jonathan David his debut. Atletico lost that league match 3-0.

Both Spanish clubs will seek strong European starts, with Barcelona looking to extend their excellent form and Atletico hoping to avoid another setback at Anfield.