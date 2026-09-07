Youth demands should receive government attention: Sriramulu

GADAG, CH NEWS

Former minister B. Sriramulu said Gen Z represents a new generation that can make an important contribution to the country’s development.

He said young people cannot be ignored and described the recent protest in Gadag seeking better water facilities and industries as a warning to the Congress government.

Speaking at a BJP march led by him and Anil Menasinkai in Kampali, Ballari district, Sriramulu said he would support peaceful protests based on genuine public demands. He also said the concerns raised by young people and organisations supporting them should receive proper attention from the government.

Sriramulu said he had learnt that notices were issued to some BJP workers in Gadag during the protest. He promised to discuss the matter with party leaders in the district and work towards resolving the issue. He said the voices of young people should be heard rather than ignored.

Referring to the coming Assembly election, Sriramulu appealed to party workers to work together for Anil Menasinkai. He said Menasinkai had supported him during the formation of a new political party and described him as a popular leader. Sriramulu said he would campaign for him at the appropriate time and expressed his wish to see him become an MLA.

Several BJP leaders and workers attended the programme, including Ravikant Angadi, Vasantha Padagada, Paramesh Lamani, Sharanu Chinchali, Viresh Kalmath, Manjunath Hallurmath, Basayya Sasollimath, Subhas Sunkada, Kumar Maranabasari, Chennamma Hulakannavara, Asha Julagudda and others. Sriramulu said the BJP’s atmosphere in Gadag was encouraging and urged supporters to remain united.