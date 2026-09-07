‘Unsung heroes deserve recognition for their contributions’

LAKSHMESHWARA

Senior writer Lalitha Kerimani said recognising and honouring ordinary people who live honestly and work hard is a valuable service to society.

She was speaking at a special programme organised by Friends of Shivalingaiah Hotagimath at Chambanna Balikai’s mill.

Kerimani said many people quietly perform their duties without expecting praise or recognition. They continue working selflessly for their families and society, even though their efforts often go unnoticed. Honouring such hardworking people, she said, gives them respect and sends a meaningful message to the wider community.

Senior Citizens and Retired Employees Association president C.R. Lakkundimath said Hotagimath and his team had taken an important step by bringing together and recognising active members of society. He praised the organisers for encouraging people who contribute through their work and service.

Chambanna Balikai, Mahesh Hogesoppina, Padmaraja Patil, Shashidhar Malali and Channappa Kolakara spoke about Shivalingaiah Hotagimath’s contributions as a journalist and social worker. They said society continues to value sincere work and good deeds. Several local leaders, journalists, senior citizens and social workers attended the programme.

During the event, activists Ravi Hanjagi, Yallavva Madiwalara, Somanna Bhajantri, Renappa Kamatha and Tippanna Hadapada were honoured. Seniors C.R. Lakkundimath and Chambanna Balikai were also felicitated. Sangeeta Lakkappa, who won a gold medal in Kannada during her M.A. degree, was honoured as well. Journalists Shivalingaiah Hotagimath and Nagaraja Hanagi introduced the programme. The event highlighted the importance of recognising people whose quiet efforts help society move forward.