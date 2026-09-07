Putin highlights Asia-Pacific economic growth role

Blurb: Russia’s strategic objective was transforming the Far East into a key cooperation and growth center, focusing on infrastructure, tech, labor, and social programs.

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the growing importance of the Asia-Pacific region as a major driver of global economic growth, saying Russia is expanding trade and investment cooperation with countries across the region.

Addressing the 11th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said Russia was working with regional partners and integration organisations to strengthen economic ties. He said Moscow’s strategic goal was to develop the Russian Far East into a major hub for cooperation and economic growth, with priorities including infrastructure, technology, skilled workforce development and social initiatives.

The plenary session was attended by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar Vice President U Nyo Saw and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang. Subianto highlighted the growth in trade between Indonesia and Russia and called for greater cooperation in energy, food security, space, higher education and transportation.

The Indonesian President also said Jakarta was seeking closer engagement with Russia and members of the Eurasian Economic Union to improve economic links between Eurasia and Southeast Asia. He said the free trade agreement between Indonesia and the EAEU was expected to take effect in early 2027 and proposed direct maritime and air connectivity between Indonesia and Vladivostok.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang reaffirmed China’s role as a key trading partner of Russia’s Far East. He highlighted Chinese involvement in regional development projects, including the advanced development territories and Vladivostok Free Port. Ding also called for stronger humanitarian cooperation and said China was ready to expand cultural, tourism and educational exchanges with Russia. The forum reflected efforts to deepen economic, investment, infrastructure and people-to-people cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.