India-Aus deepen bilateral co-op

Intro: These talks follow growing cooperation between the two nations across strategic, economic, security, and cultural sectors.

Canberra

India and Australia discussed ways to strengthen their bilateral partnership and explored new areas of cooperation during a meeting in Canberra on Monday. Indian High Commissioner Nagesh Singh met Andrew Hastie, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Australia’s House of Representatives and Shadow Minister for Industry and Sovereign Capability.

The Indian High Commission described the meeting as a valuable exchange focused on strengthening the India-Australia partnership and identifying opportunities for greater cooperation. The discussions come amid expanding engagement between the two countries across strategic, economic, security and people-to-people areas.

India-Australia ties have gained momentum under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Australia in July, he held talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed progress in bilateral relations. Modi also met Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn, Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner and members of the business community. He participated in the Australia-India CEO Forum and attended a reception with the Indian community in Melbourne.

Modi and Albanese also took part in the third Australia-India Annual Summit, where they reviewed cooperation in trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation. The two leaders also discussed culture, sports and people-to-people ties, besides exchanging views on regional and global developments.

Several agreements and memoranda of understanding were finalised during the summit in areas including defence, maritime security, energy, nuclear cooperation, critical technologies, education and skill development. India and Australia also launched the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap at Melbourne Cricket Ground, aimed at expanding cooperation in sports, sports science and sporting infrastructure.

Separately, High Commissioner Nagesh Singh recently met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Morrison recalled his close friendship with Prime Minister Modi and discussed the strong and enduring relationship between India and Australia.

The latest engagement highlights the growing importance both countries attach to expanding cooperation and deepening their strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.