“Youth must build skills and move forward with confidence”

Mysuru

Providing suitable employment opportunities to young people and guiding them towards a secure future is one of the most pressing needs of the present day. In today’s competitive world, youngsters should not remain mere job seekers but must develop their abilities and skills and move forward with confidence, said Urban Development and Mysuru District-In-Charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Speaking after inaugurating a mega job fair organised by the Janaspandana Trust (R) here on Saturday, he said such large-scale job fairs, which provide employment opportunities to young men and women locally, create a supportive environment for the economic empowerment of society and contribute significantly towards securing a bright future for the youth.

He appreciated the services of the Janaspandana Trust in providing an appropriate platform for unemployed youngsters and helping them find suitable employment opportunities. “Providing every unemployed young man and woman with a suitable platform and extending support to improve their lives is a highly commendable initiative,” he said, while conveying his best wishes to all the job aspirants.

Trust president and former MLA M.K. Somashekar, MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad, MLC K. Shivakumar, City Congress President R. Murthy, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman, and H.A. Venkatesh were present.

Former Mayor Narayana, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, former Deputy Mayor Siddaraju, former City Corporation member J. Gopi, along with several other elected representatives and prominent citizens, also participated in the programme.