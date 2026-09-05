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Vijayendra calls Congress a ‘Publicity Government’

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Karatagi

Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, alleging that it had failed to fulfil its election promises and was relying more on publicity than governance.

Vijayendra criticised the ruling party over the implementation of its guarantee schemes. He said the government should be judged by the benefits reaching people rather than by advertisements and publicity campaigns.

Vijayendra alleged that several promises made to the people before the elections had not been implemented effectively. He also accused the Congress government of making repeated announcements without adequately addressing issues faced by farmers, workers and ordinary citizens.

Vijayendra further alleged that the administration was giving greater importance to publicity than development. He called upon the Congress government to focus on delivering its promised schemes and addressing people’s problems instead of making announcements.

The BJP state president’s remarks came amid continued political exchanges between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP over governance and implementation of the government’s election guarantees.

Vijayendra urged party workers and supporters to highlight the issues faced by people and question the government over its performance. He said the BJP would continue to raise public concerns and hold the government accountable for its promises.

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