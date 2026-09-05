Priyank Kharge says action after jail attack probe

Kalaburagi

Minister Priyank Kharge said the government has not yet received complete information about the alleged attack by prisoners on a warder at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. He said the authorities would first ascertain the reason behind the incident and take appropriate action based on the findings.

Kharge said prisoners are provided counselling from time to time to help them deal with various difficulties. He said some inmates may occasionally face mental or emotional problems, which could result in arguments or violent incidents inside the prison. He added that such incidents could also occur when prisoners are denied something they have demanded.

The minister said the prison department is taking steps to train its personnel to deal with difficult situations involving inmates. According to him, the increasing number of prisoners at Parappana Agrahara has created additional challenges for prison authorities. Proper training and effective handling of inmates are therefore necessary to maintain discipline and security inside the prison.

Kharge also responded to comments made by BJP leader B. Sriramulu regarding visiting the prison. Taking a dig at Sriramulu, he questioned whether someone who had already been to prison would be sent there again. He also made a remark asking Sriramulu to learn to speak Kannada properly.

On the issue of declaring drought-hit areas, Kharge said the state government must follow the criteria and norms prescribed by the Union government. He alleged that the BJP was creating a disturbance in Kalaburagi under the guise of protests instead of raising issues constructively.

Kharge maintained that the government would not act hastily in the prison matter and would wait for the complete details. He said the circumstances leading to the alleged attack would be examined and action would follow based on the facts established during the inquiry.

The incident has once again drawn attention to security, prisoner management and staff preparedness at overcrowded prisons.