Police Constables Exam: Prohibitory orders imposed

Mysuru

The written examination for the recruitment of Civil Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) Police Constables, conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, will be held at 39 examination centres in Mysuru city on September 6.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the examination and prevent any untoward incidents, adequate security arrangements have been made. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, have been imposed within a 200-metre radius of all examination centres from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 6.

Only candidates and examination staff will be permitted to move around the examination centres. Unauthorised persons will not be allowed in the vicinity, and carrying objectionable materials has been prohibited. Xerox and browsing centres located near the examination centres have also been ordered to remain closed during the examination.

The examination centres include Sarada Vilas Degree College, Krishnamurthypuram; St. Philomena PU College, Bannimantap; D. Banumaiah Independent PU College; Teresian PU College, Siddarthanagar; Maharaja Government PU College, JLB Road; SBRR Mahajana PU College, Jayalakshmipuram; Government Girls’ PU College, Matrumandali, VV Mohalla; Maharani Government PU College, NS Road; Maharaja Government PU College, Nazarbad; MNK & SDM PU College, Krishnamurthypuram; Sri Vivekananda PU College, Jayalakshmipuram; Government Girls’ PU College, People’s Park; Government PU College, Kuvempunagar; Sri Cauvery PU College, Kuvempunagar B-Block; Sri Nataraja Government PU College, Shankaramatha Road; Sadhvidya Composite PU College, NS Road; Vidyavikas Science PU College, Bannur Road; Government PU College, Matrumandali Circle; Maharshi PU College, Vishweshwaranagar; Devaraja Government Girls’ PU College; Government PU College, MG Koppal; Sadhvidya Semi-Residential PU College; Vijaya Vittala PU College, Saraswathipuram; Gopalaswamy Shishu Vihara Independent PU College; Adhyayana PU College, Adishakti Road, Shaktinagar; SVIC Jnanodaya PU College, Saraswathipuram; Sri Jayachamarajendra PU College, Vishweshwaranagar; Ramakrishna Vidyakendra Campus PU College, Ramakrishnanagar; Sapient PU College, KRS Road, Metagalli; Base PU College, HD Kote Road; Maharaja Government Junior College, JLB Road; Teresian Degree College, Siddarthanagar; St. Philomena College (Autonomous), Bannimantap; Maharani Women’s Commerce and Management College, Valmiki Road; Government First Grade College, Kuvempunagar; Sharada Vilas Degree College, Krishnamurthypuram; VVS BM Sri Educational Institutions, Lalithadri Road; Maharani Science Degree College, JLB Road, Chamarajapuram; and Government Adarsha Vidyalaya near Jockey Quarters.

City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the restrictions had been imposed to ensure the examination is conducted peacefully and without disruption.