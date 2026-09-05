Mysuru Hosts ‘Naati Soppu Mela’  

Over 200 varieties of greens in display cum sale

Mysuru

“When we were children, our elders introduced us to edible greens found along farms, fields, ponds and water bodies. Because of this, I can identify more than 100 varieties of greens. We must pass on this traditional knowledge to our children too,” said Neelamma Kemanna, a woman farmer from Timmapur in Haveri.

She was speaking after inaugurating the two-day ‘Desi Soppu Mela’ (Native Greens Fair) at Nanjraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru on Saturday.

The fair has been organised jointly by Sahaja Samrudha, Using Diversity, Hulikadu Farmers Producer Company and the ICAR-JSS Krishi Vijnana Kendra, Suttur.

Neelamma said the increasing use of herbicides in recent years was causing the diversity of edible greens to disappear. They should increase the consumption of greens that are beneficial to health and preserve their native varieties.

Senior Programme Coordinator of Kerala-based Keystone Foundation Ramachandran who released the book Sakkat Soppu, said more than 3,000 plant species are used as food, but the general population uses only around 30 species regularly. The remaining 2,970 species are largely used by local and tribal communities. This traditional knowledge is disappearing among the younger generation. The greens fair is an excellent platform to introduce this knowledge to them.

Chief guest G.L. Muralidhar Gungurumale of the Centre for Environment Studies, Shivamogga, said weeds were generally viewed as unwanted plants that destroyed crops. However, these plants possess tremendous diversity and are rich in nutrients. Their regular consumption can contribute to better health.

Another chief guest, Srivatsa Govindaraju, founder of Chiguru Eco Spaces, Bengaluru, stressed the need to promote native greens that may not be popular in the market but possess high nutritional and medicinal value. There is a need for creating awareness among schoolchildren about the importance of traditional greens.

Presiding over the programme, Dr. Gnanesh B.N., Head of the ICAR-JSS Krishi Vijnana Kendra, Suttur, said Mysuru had recorded a 49 per cent rainfall deficit this year. Growing greens is particularly important under such circumstances as they require less water and can be harvested within two months.

A world of greens on display

More than 200 varieties of greens are being showcased at the two-day fair. Farmers from the Nagarahole region have brought Berake Soppu and Anne Soppu, while farmers from the Kanakapura forests have brought Seega Soppu. Farmers from Kundagol are selling dryland greens such as Kirkasali and Gurji. A group from Wayanad in Kerala has brought medicinal and wild greens for display.

Visitors can savour traditional dishes such as ragi mudde with bassaru, jowar rotti with Kirkasali palya and greens chapatis. Members of the Kolagondanahalli women’s group from Kanakapura are also introducing ragi shavige, Urakki Unde and meals featuring Kalale greens sambar.

The fair also offers native rice varieties, millets, pulses, organic value-added products, native vegetable seeds and fruit saplings. Drought-resistant juice bilva saplings are also available.

Training programmes have been organised to create awareness about the cultivation and use of diverse greens. On Sunday at 12 noon, Srivatsa of Chiguru Eco Spaces will conduct a session on preparing healthy dishes using greens and growing medicinal greens at home.

Neelamma Kemanna of Timmapur, Haveri, who can identify more than 100 varieties of natural greens and is popularly known as the “Walking Encyclopedia of Greens,” will share information about rare varieties. To introduce children to the importance of greens, a drawing competition for children aged 5 to 12 will be held on Sunday, September 6, at 10.30 a.m. Six winners will receive prizes and certificates.

The two-day greens fair will conclude at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Contact: Ranjini – 94839 75759.