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Minister slams officials over children’s living conditions

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Hassan

Hassan district in-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda expressed strong displeasure over the poor living conditions of children at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Residential School in Shantigrama. His reaction came after a report highlighted the lack of basic facilities at the residential school.

During a meeting held under the Praja Seva campaign, the minister questioned Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Doodh Peer over the condition of the hostel. Expressing concern over children staying in an unsuitable rented building, he asked the official whether he would allow his own children to sleep in such conditions. He also questioned whether overcrowding could be given as a reason for keeping children in an inadequate facility.

Around 172 students from Classes 6 to 10 are staying at the residential school. The students include 92 boys and 80 girls. They have reportedly been living in the rented premises for nearly five years. The building has limited space, poor ventilation and inadequate natural light. Students reportedly have to eat, sleep and attend classes in the same premises, while some are forced to sit on the floor during lessons.

The school also faces a shortage of toilets and other basic facilities. There are reportedly only five toilets for 92 boys, while the girls too lack adequate infrastructure. School authorities had earlier said that shifting the students was difficult as a new building was under construction.

During the meeting, Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latha Kumari informed the minister that construction of a new building at Ghanaghatta was around 60% complete. The work is expected to be completed within four months.

However, the minister directed officials to immediately find a safe alternative building and shift the students. He instructed them to complete the relocation within 15 days and warned that the children should not be found in the existing premises during his next visit.

The minister also expressed concern over delays in construction and directed officials to ensure that the students’ safety and basic needs were given priority.

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