Cauvery reservoirs under pressure

Mysuru:

Karnataka’s major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin are coming under increasing pressure, with the latest storage figures showing a sharp mismatch between inflow and outflow, particularly at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs.

The figures for September 5 paint a worrying picture as water continues to flow out of the reservoirs at a much faster rate than fresh inflows.

At KRS, the water level stood at 107.58 feet against the maximum level of 124.80 feet. The reservoir had a gross storage of 29.35 TMC, accounting for 59.35 per cent of its maximum capacity of 49.452 TMC. However, the inflow was only 2,996 cusecs, while the outflow stood at a considerably higher 9,247 cusecs.

The situation at Kabini is even more concerning. Its water level fell to 2,269.03 feet, against the maximum level of 2,284 feet. The reservoir’s gross storage stood at 11.21 TMC, or 57.42 per cent of its maximum capacity of 19.52 TMC. More worrying is the live storage of just 1.40 TMC. Kabini was receiving only 2,743 cusecs, while its outflow was 4,660 cusecs, resulting in a substantial daily deficit between inflow and release.

Five reservoirs hold 54.99 TMC

The combined gross storage of the five reservoirs—KRS, Kabini, Harangi, Hemavathi—stood at 54.99 TMC, against their combined maximum capacity of 86.30 TMC. The combined live storage was 34.77 TMC. Among the reservoirs, Harangi remained relatively comfortable with 8.29 TMC of gross storage against its 8.5-TMC capacity, or 87.52 per cent. Nugu stood at 75.86 per cent, while Taraka had 61.92 per cent.

Farmers worried

The widening gap between inflow and outflow at KRS and Kabini has raised concerns over the sustainability of water availability for irrigation. Farmers, particularly those dependent on canal releases, are already watching the reservoir levels anxiously as every additional release puts further pressure on the available storage.

With the monsoon’s future inflows uncertain, the declining reserves have added urgency to the debate over balancing Cauvery water releases, irrigation requirements and drinking-water security in Karnataka.