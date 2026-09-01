SIR-2026, September 23 last date to file claims and objections

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026 is currently underway in district as per the directions of the Election Commission of India. Eligible voters have been given time until September 23 to file claims and objections, said District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand.

Eligible voters can submit Form 6 to enrol their names in the electoral roll, Form 6A for inclusion of names of overseas Indian voters, Form 7 for deletion of names from the electoral roll, and Form 8 for correction of address, name or other details. As part of the SIR process, lists relating to applications and objections received at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers have already been published in Forms 9, 10, 11, 11A and 11B.

DC Dr K Anand appealed to eligible voters and representatives of recognised political parties to carefully verify the published lists and submit claims or objections, wherever necessary, within the stipulated deadline. He urged eligible voters to make use of the opportunity to ensure that their details in the electoral rolls are accurate and up to date.

The draft electoral roll prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 has been published at all Tahsildar offices and Gram Panchayat offices across district. Deputy Commissioner Dr K Anand has urged voters to verify their names and details in the draft list. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the draft electoral roll was published on August 24 at all Tahsildar and Gram Panchayat offices in the district. Voters can also verify the draft list available with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at polling stations in their respective constituencies.

The draft electoral roll can also be checked through the Election Commission’s Electoral Roll Download portal⁠ and the District Administration website⁠. Eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll, or those who have any claims or objections, can submit them to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or the concerned Tahsildar’s office on or before September 23, the Deputy Commissioner said.

DC Dr K Anand appealed to all eligible voters to check the draft electoral roll and submit necessary claims or objections within the stipulated deadline.

Eligible citizens whose names are not included in the draft electoral roll, as well as those who will attain 18 years of age on October 1, 2026, can apply for inclusion by submitting Form 6 to the concerned Tahsildar’s office or the Booth Level Officer of their constituency. Applications can also be submitted online through the ECI Voter Service Portal⁠.