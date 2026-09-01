RBI Elevates Suman Ray as Executive Director

New Delhi

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Suman Ray as Executive Director with immediate effect, expanding its senior leadership team as the central bank continues to place experienced officials across key operational and regulatory departments.

Ray was serving as Regional Director for Maharashtra before his elevation. In his new role, he will oversee the Department of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation and the Premises Department, according to an RBI statement.

A career central banker with more than three decades of experience at the Reserve Bank, Ray has worked across several important areas during his career. His assignments have included Currency Management, Financial Inclusion, Payment and Settlement Systems, Consumer Education and Protection, and Human Resources.

Ray has also served as Secretary to the Western Area Local Board, adding experience in the central bank’s regional and institutional operations.

The appointment comes amid a series of senior-level changes at the RBI. Last month, the central bank appointed Monisha Chakraborty as Executive Director. She has been given responsibility for the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department.

Chakraborty, another career RBI official with more than three decades of experience, previously served as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of the Department of Supervision. Her experience spans supervision, foreign exchange, government and bank accounts, and she has also served as Banking Ombudsman. In July, the RBI appointed Ravi Shankar as Executive Director. Before his elevation, Shankar was Adviser-In-Charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management and continues to oversee the department in his new role. The appointments underline the RBI’s reliance on experienced career officials across its specialised functions.