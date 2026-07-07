₹5.5-crore subway to improve access to Sampige Road Metro

Slug: Ease Traffic Access

CH NEWS

BENGALURU:

Thousands of residents in north and central Bengaluru will soon benefit from safer and easier access to the Sampige Road Metro station, with the South Western Railway (SWR) announcing the construction of a fully underground pedestrian subway connecting Swatantra Palya to the station.

The ₹5.5-crore project is aimed at eliminating the dangerous practice of pedestrians crossing active railway tracks to reach the Metro station. The subway will be built with a ceiling height of 2.6 metres and a width of five metres, providing a safe, spacious and all-weather passage beneath the railway lines.

According to railway officials, the project was conceived after repeated instances of people crossing the busy railway mainline, posing serious risks to both commuters and train operations. At present, residents are forced to walk across railway tracks and use a narrow, sloping pathway to access the station, creating safety concerns, particularly during peak hours and at night.

Officials said the subway would significantly improve connectivity for residents of Srirampura, Seshadripuram, Okalipuram and Malleswaram, benefiting thousands of daily commuters. Besides enhancing pedestrian safety, the project is also expected to improve operational safety for trains by reducing unauthorised crossings.

Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao said the subway fulfils a long-pending demand of local residents. He noted that crossing railway tracks had resulted in frequent accidents, especially after dark, besides creating law-and-order challenges. He urged authorities to adopt modern construction techniques to complete the work efficiently and minimise inconvenience.

A foundation stone for the project has already been laid, and construction is expected to commence shortly. The South Western Railway has fixed January 2027 as the completion deadline.

However, Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna expressed confidence that the subway would be completed ahead of schedule. He also said work on the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at Ramohalli Gate near Kengeri is progressing and will be completed soon.

The Minister further stated that the Tumakuru-Davanagere and Rayadurga-Tumakuru railway line projects are being executed on priority. He added that plans are also under way for a new direct railway line connecting Bengaluru and Kolar via Hosakote, Narasapura and Vemagal, aimed at strengthening suburban and regional rail connectivity in and around the city.