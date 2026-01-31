Bengaluru’s First Double-Decker Flyover Nears Completion

Slug: Easing traffic congestion

BENGALURU

Bengaluru’s landmark double-decker flyover connecting Central Silk Board to Ragigudda is set to become fully operational by March, offering long-awaited relief to commuters navigating one of the city’s most congested corridors. The final stretch between HSR Layout and BTM Layout is expected to be completed by February, with construction progressing ahead of schedule, according to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL, B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan, said the remaining works would be wrapped up by February. Once the elevated section is ready for seamless connectivity, the road will be opened to the public in consultation with the city traffic police to ensure smooth traffic integration.

The project has already been partially commissioned. In July 2024, BMRCL opened the 5-km Ragigudda–Silk Board stretch, including a crucial ramp over the heavily congested Silk Board junction. However, the opposite carriageway from Silk Board to Ragigudda could not be opened earlier due to design modifications, delays in traffic police approvals and challenges during girder launching. Though the project was originally scheduled for completion by December 2025, the timeline has now been significantly advanced.

Once the remaining stretch is opened, motorists travelling from HSR Layout towards BTM Layout and Ragigudda are expected to experience smoother and faster connectivity. The full commissioning of the flyover is anticipated to substantially ease chronic traffic snarls at Silk Board, one of Bengaluru’s busiest and most problematic junctions.

Traffic police officials have already observed noticeable improvements following the partial opening. Vehicle movement beneath the flyover has become smoother, as traffic from HSR Layout and Hosur Road is now diverted to the elevated corridor. However, officials cautioned that traffic signals at Silk Board will continue to operate, particularly for vehicles moving towards Madiwala and other adjoining localities.

The double-decker flyover forms a key component of the Yellow Line Metro project, which necessitated the demolition of the Jayadeva flyover to accommodate an interchange station. Construction began in 2019 but was delayed multiple times due to technical and logistical challenges. During prolonged construction pauses, residents even informally used unopened sections for jogging and morning walks.

While congestion at Silk Board is expected to ease, traffic authorities anticipate a possible spillover towards Marenahalli Road near Ragigudda Metro station, as well as Banashankari Road, Kanakapura Road and JP Nagar. In this context, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s earlier proposal for an underpass near Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt may gain renewed urgency once the flyover becomes fully operational.