CM Inaugurates Projects worth ₹906 Crore in Yadrami Taluk

CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates ₹906 crore projects in Yadrami, pledges equality in Kalyana Karnataka, counters BJP’s political allegations

Kalaburagi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that within ten years, inequality in Kalyana Karnataka will be eliminated, ushering in balanced development. Speaking at the foundation-laying and inauguration ceremony of various works, including at KPS School premises in Yadrami, organized jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Kalyana Karnataka Development Board, the CM inaugurated projects and distributed benefits to beneficiaries.

In the newly announced Yadrami taluk of the Jevargi constituency, 87 projects worth ₹867.49 crore were inaugurated, and an additional 38.29 crore worth of works had foundation stones laid, totaling ₹906 crore in development expenditure.

Criticizing opposition parties, Siddaramaiah said they spread falsehoods for political gains, alleging the government lacks funds for basic infrastructure, which he refuted, pointing to the ₹906 crore spent in Jevargi alone. Highlighting government accountability, he noted over ₹1.12 lakh crore has been allocated, with all promised programs implemented within the first year in line with pre-election assurances.

Siddaramaiah also underlined support for farmers: ₹1,072 crore was provided as crop loss compensation for 14.21 lakh affected farmers statewide, including ₹498 crore for 3.23 lakh farmers in Kalaburagi. Relief measures included ₹233 crore for chickpea crops affected by disease and ₹300 crore for sugarcane farmers.

The CM highlighted infrastructure achievements, including laying foundations for 300 Karnataka Public Schools and approving 97 district offices in 17 taluks of Kalyana Karnataka. He stressed that BJP allegations are false, emphasizing that key initiatives like 371-J were possible due to efforts of Mallikarjun Kharge and Dharma Singh, not BJP.

Prominent attendees included AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, D.K. Shivakumar, ministers Priyanka Kharge, Krishnabhairya Gouda, Channabasappa Darshanapur, Sharan Prakash Patil, Madhu Bangarappa, Rahim Khan, and local MLAs.