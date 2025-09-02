BJP Claims Rahul Gandhi’s Aide Pawan Khera Has Two Voter IDs

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of shielding electoral fraud and alleged that his close aide Pawan Khera, head of the Congress media department, holds two voter identity cards registered in Delhi.

At a press conference in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claimed that Gandhi was spearheading a campaign in Bihar against the voter roll revision process to “protect and hide” the Congress’ alleged malpractice. “Rahul Gandhi and his close associates are chor (thieves) and making shor (noise),” Bhandari said.

The BJP leader went on to allege that Gandhi’s attacks on the Election Commission and its voter roll process were intended to conceal irregularities within his party. “The nexus between Rahul Gandhi and Pawan Khera that has come to light today makes it clear that Rahul Gandhi hates the poor, deprived and oppressed of the country so much that to save the vote chori of his own party leaders, he is calling the citizens of Bihar ‘farzi’ and ‘chor’,” he charged.

Bhandari alleged that the Congress was running a “voter fraud racket” by shielding leaders with multiple voter IDs and demanded that Gandhi clarify his stand. He also questioned whether Gandhi would initiate action against Khera for allegedly possessing dual voter cards.

There was no immediate response from Congress, Rahul Gandhi, or Pawan Khera to the BJP’s claims.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to senior Congress leader Pawan Khera, seeking an explanation on his alleged voter registration in two Delhi constituencies. The move came after BJP leaders accused him of holding dual voter IDs. Khera dismissed the charges as “politically motivated,” blaming the EC for failing to update records despite his 2016 request for deletion.